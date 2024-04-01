Ronald Young Jr. can't stop thinking about weight

Finding love. Self-acceptance. Fatphobia.

These are just some of the topics Ronald Young Jr. tackles in his part-memoir, part other-people-focused podcast Weight for It.

When we interviewed Ronald in late 2023, his podcast was landing on best podcast lists by The New York Times, Vogue, Vulture, and others.

Last week, he won three categoriesin the 2024 Ambies from The Podcast Academy: “Best Indie Podcast,” “Best Indie Podcast Host,” and “Best Society and Culture Podcast.”

A conversation with co-host Leoneda Inge about the podcast, and Young's personal growth because of it.

Guest

Ronald Young Jr. is the host of the Weight for It podcast, a podcast producer and a regular guest on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour.

