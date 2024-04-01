Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Ronald Young Jr. can't stop thinking about weight

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published April 1, 2024 at 12:39 PM EDT

Finding love. Self-acceptance. Fatphobia.

These are just some of the topics Ronald Young Jr. tackles in his part-memoir, part other-people-focused podcast Weight for It.

When we interviewed Ronald in late 2023, his podcast was landing on best podcast lists by The New York Times, Vogue, Vulture, and others.

Last week, he won three categoriesin the 2024 Ambies from The Podcast Academy: “Best Indie Podcast,” “Best Indie Podcast Host,” and “Best Society and Culture Podcast.”

A conversation with co-host Leoneda Inge about the podcast, and Young's personal growth because of it.

Guest
Ronald Young Jr. is the host of the Weight for It podcast, a podcast producer and a regular guest on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South."
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham.
