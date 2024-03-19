Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

New Virginia law bans legacy admissions at public universities

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published March 19, 2024 at 11:19 AM EDT
The Rotunda at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA.
Dan Addison/U.Va. University Com
/
Office of University Communications

A new state law in Virginia will ban the practice of legacy admission at public universities, including its prestigious University of Virginia in Charlottesville, and William & Mary in Williamsburg.

Guest
James Murphy, Director of Career Pathways and Post-Secondary Policy at Education Reform Now

Tags
Due South Higher EducationVirginiaCollege Admissions
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco