Online sports betting goes live in North Carolina
Today, North Carolina becomes the thirtieth state to allow online sports betting.
While some sports fans see it as overdue, and it’s clearly a big financial win for… someone. Gambling addiction experts worry there will be fallout.
Guests
-Brian Murphy, is a sports investigative reporter for WRAL. He has a new short-run podcast series A Brief History of Triangle Sports (Season 3): The long road to legal sports betting in North Carolina.
-Michelle L. Malkin, is a professor at East Carolina University who leads the Gambling Research & Policy Initiative (GRPI) in the department of criminal justice and criminology at the University.