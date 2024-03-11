Bringing The World Home To You

Due South
Due South

Online sports betting goes live in North Carolina

Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published March 11, 2024 at 9:56 AM EDT
An image of a hand holding a smartphone that displays a soccer ball, basketball, football, and golf ball, in front of a blurred image of a laptop.
Rose Hoban
/
NC Health News

Today, North Carolina becomes the thirtieth state to allow online sports betting.

While some sports fans see it as overdue, and it’s clearly a big financial win for… someone. Gambling addiction experts worry there will be fallout.

Guests
-Brian Murphy, is a sports investigative reporter for WRAL. He has a new short-run podcast series A Brief History of Triangle Sports (Season 3): The long road to legal sports betting in North Carolina.
-Michelle L. Malkin, is a professor at East Carolina University who leads the Gambling Research & Policy Initiative (GRPI) in the department of criminal justice and criminology at the University.

Sports Betting Gambling
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
