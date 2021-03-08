-
North Carolina's attorney general has come out against expanding online sales by the state lottery, suggesting such "digital instants" could run afoul of…
Danville, Virginia, is petitioning its legislature to consider allowing a referendum on gambling. The vote could eventually lead to a resort and casino…
Gambling is illegal in North Carolina. But there is a gray area: It's called an "Internet sweepstakes." And contrary to it's name, such sweepstakes are…
A bill that would introduce Las Vegas-style live gambling to the Eastern Cherokee reservation has tentatively passed the House. Governor Bev Perdue struck…
The doors will stay open at some video sweepstakes parlors, despite a new state law that took effect this week.The new ban covers gambling-style games,…
A new state law that took effect today makes video sweepstakes gambling illegal. But many parlors are still open and operating around the state. One…
New state laws take effect today on issues ranging from video gambling and Medicaid fraud to animal abuse. The video sweepstakes ban takes effect today,…
Today is the last day that video sweepstakes parlors will be legally allowed to operate in North Carolina. But a judge’s ruling could open the door to…