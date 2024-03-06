Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

2024 North Carolina Primary Election Recap from Due South

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published March 6, 2024 at 10:53 AM EST
From L to R, Margaret Parks, a registered Republican, and Tracy Ohnmeiss, a registered Democrat, sort ballots for a hand-to-eye audit on Nov. 14, 2022. The two women serve as precinct judges in Wayne County and were part of a bipartisan team auditing ballots from two randomly selected precincts, part of the county canvass, the final tally of votes that precedes state certification of an election.
Rusty Jacobs, WUNC.
A bipartisan hand-to-eye audit in Wayne County on Nov. 14, 2022.

The morning after Super Tuesday primary elections, reporters and political experts share the results, and what they mean for political representation of people in North Carolina, and the South.

Including follow-ups with some of the reporters who contributed to our Primary Election Preview: WFAE's Steve Harrison and WHQR's Ben Shachtman,

Guests
-Colin Campbell, WUNC’s Capitol Bureau Chief
-Maya King, a politics reporter for The New York Times covering the Southeast and based in Atlanta
-Chris Cooper, political science professor at WCU

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
