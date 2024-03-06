2024 North Carolina Primary Election Recap from Due South

The morning after Super Tuesday primary elections, reporters and political experts share the results, and what they mean for political representation of people in North Carolina, and the South.

Including follow-ups with some of the reporters who contributed to our Primary Election Preview: WFAE's Steve Harrison and WHQR's Ben Shachtman,

Guests

-Colin Campbell, WUNC’s Capitol Bureau Chief

-Maya King, a politics reporter for The New York Times covering the Southeast and based in Atlanta

-Chris Cooper, political science professor at WCU

