The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Join us for a North Carolina Primary Election Special

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published March 4, 2024 at 3:32 PM EST

Airing Tuesday, March 5, at 10am and 7pm on WUNC.

The North Carolina Super Tuesday Primary is upon us. The March 5th election will have significant influence on the composition of the next Congress, Legislature, and boards of education across North Carolina.

Join WUNC and Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii for an hour-long special to contextualize the candidates, issues, and importance of the primary.

We're partnering with NPR member stations in Asheville, Chapel Hill, Charlotte, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem for a statewide special featuring political experts and reporters from around the state.

Featuring:

Chris Cooper, professor of political science and public affairs, Western Carolina University

Deondra Rose, associate professor of public policy, Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University

Steve Harrison, political reporter, WFAE in Charlotte

Amy Diaz, education reporter, WFDD in Winston-Salem

Lilly Knoepp, senior regional reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio in Asheville

Ben Schachtman, news director, WHQR in Wilmington

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South."
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC's daily radio show, Due South.
