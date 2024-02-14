Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

In ‘Sex Romp Gone Wrong’ stories of fiction strike at the heart of love and identity

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published February 14, 2024 at 10:47 AM EST

Julia Ridley Smith’s first short story collection plunges into ideas of family, romance, responsibility, and the line between girlhood and womanhood.

VanderVeen Photographers
/
Courtesy of Julia Ridley Smith

In this interview, she reads from "Delta Foxtrot," and "Sex Romp Gone Wrong." Both are included in this collection published by Blair, a nonprofit press.

Guest
Julia Ridley Smith has taught creative writing at UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC-Greensboro. Her first book The Sum of Trifles is a memoir (Georgia Press, 2021). Sex Romp Gone Wrong is her first short story collection, out this February.

Due South
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda's work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
