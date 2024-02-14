In ‘Sex Romp Gone Wrong’ stories of fiction strike at the heart of love and identity
Julia Ridley Smith’s first short story collection plunges into ideas of family, romance, responsibility, and the line between girlhood and womanhood.
In this interview, she reads from "Delta Foxtrot," and "Sex Romp Gone Wrong." Both are included in this collection published by Blair, a nonprofit press.
Guest
Julia Ridley Smith has taught creative writing at UNC-Chapel Hill and UNC-Greensboro. Her first book The Sum of Trifles is a memoir (Georgia Press, 2021). Sex Romp Gone Wrong is her first short story collection, out this February.