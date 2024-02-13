The South shares the highest rate of congenital syphilis cases in the U.S.

Geographical CDC data shows cases of syphilis, once thought to be a sexual infection of the past, have grown more than seven-fold in the last decade.

The South and the West shared the highest rates of congenital syphilis casesfrom 2018-2022.

From the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on the bacterial infection: "If untreated, syphilis can seriously damage the heart and brain and can cause blindness, deafness, and paralysis. When transmitted during pregnancy, it can cause miscarriage, lifelong medical issues, and infant death."

As a reminder, the CDC says, "You cannot get syphilis through casual contact with objects," like doorknobs, sharing clothes or eating utensils.

-Arlene C. Seña is a doctor, a Professor of Medicine at U-N-C’s Medical School, and a professor of Epidemiology at the Gillings School of Public Health. She is also a consultant for the CDC Sexually Transmitted Disease(s) Treatment Guidelines.

