Localized data from Durham highlights connection between structural racism and poor health

For many, the idea that racism is linked to poor health outcomes is not new or surprising. But a recent study shows just how deeply connected the two issues are by using highly specific neighborhood level data from Durham.

Leoneda Inge talks with researchers Dr. Dinushika Mohottige and Dr. Ebony Boulware about how rates of diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease among communities of color are closely tied to structural racism. Indicators used in the study include voter participation, violent crime and evictions rates, among many others.

Guests

Dr. Dinushika Mohottige, Assistant Professor, Institute of Health Equity Research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Barbara T. Murphy Division of Nephrology

Dr. Ebony Boulware, Dean, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, and Chief Science Officer and Vice Chief Academic Officer, Advocate Health