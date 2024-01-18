Bringing The World Home To You

Localized data from Durham highlights connection between structural racism and poor health

Published January 18, 2024 at 1:14 PM EST
For many, the idea that racism is linked to poor health outcomes is not new or surprising. But a recent study shows just how deeply connected the two issues are by using highly specific neighborhood level data from Durham.

Leoneda Inge talks with researchers Dr. Dinushika Mohottige and Dr. Ebony Boulware about how rates of diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease among communities of color are closely tied to structural racism. Indicators used in the study include voter participation, violent crime and evictions rates, among many others.

Dr. Dinushika Mohottige, Assistant Professor, Institute of Health Equity Research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Barbara T. Murphy Division of Nephrology

Dr. Ebony Boulware, Dean, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, and Chief Science Officer and Vice Chief Academic Officer, Advocate Health

Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
