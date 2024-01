WUNC reporter Sharryse Piggott recently reported a story on the Triple Nickles, the first U.S. Army paratrooper unit. Formed during World War II, the Triple Nickels were led by Sgt. Walter Morris. Piggott spoke with Morris' grandson Michael Fowles for her story.

She shares an exclusive excerpt of her interview in her conversation with Due South co-host Leoneda Inge.

Guest

Sharryse Piggott, WUNC PM reporter