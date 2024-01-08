One of 2023’s "best podcasts" discusses something we often don’t: weight
Finding love. Self-acceptance. Fatphobia.
These are just some of the topics Ronald Young Jr. tackles in his part-memoir, part other-people-focused podcast Weight for It.
This extremely personal and vulnerable storytelling is part of what landed it on best podcast lists by The New York Times, Vogue, Vulture, and others.
A conversation with co-host Leoneda Inge about the podcast, and Young's personal growth because of it.
Guest
Ronald Young Jr. is the host of the Weight for It podcast, a podcast producer and a regular guest on NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour.