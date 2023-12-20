Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A former UNC Chancellor on his successors’ turmoil

By Leoneda Inge
Published December 20, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
Holden Thorp, right, was the Chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill from 2008-2013.
DAN SEARS/UNC NEWS SERVICES
/
UNC NEWS SERVICES
Holden Thorp, right, was the Chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill from 2008-2013.

Kevin Guskiewicz led head trauma and neuroscience research out of U-N-C Chapel Hill, and had been high up in the University administration since 2016.

The two previous chancellors of the University were Carol Folt and Holden Thorp.

Folt left after refusing to put the Confederate monument known as Silent Sam back up on campus after protestors tore it down in 2018.

Before Folt, Holden Thorp led the University through the beginning of an academic-athletic scandal.

All three work in the sciences and took jobs leading other universities after leaving UNC-Chapel Hill.

Guest
Holden Thorp is the Editor-in-Chief of the Science family of journals, professor of Chemistry at George Washington University, and a former Chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.<br/>
See stories by Leoneda Inge