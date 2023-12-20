A former UNC Chancellor on his successors’ turmoil

Kevin Guskiewicz led head trauma and neuroscience research out of U-N-C Chapel Hill, and had been high up in the University administration since 2016.

The two previous chancellors of the University were Carol Folt and Holden Thorp.

Folt left after refusing to put the Confederate monument known as Silent Sam back up on campus after protestors tore it down in 2018.

Before Folt, Holden Thorp led the University through the beginning of an academic-athletic scandal.

All three work in the sciences and took jobs leading other universities after leaving UNC-Chapel Hill.

Guest

Holden Thorp is the Editor-in-Chief of the Science family of journals, professor of Chemistry at George Washington University, and a former Chancellor of UNC-Chapel Hill.

