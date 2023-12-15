Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Shake-ups and surprises as candidate filing comes to a close

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published December 15, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST
During candidate filing at the State Fairgrounds, former Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan, left, a Democrat running for governor, greeted House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican running for Congress.
Rusty Jacobs
/
WUNC
During candidate filing at the State Fairgrounds, former Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan, left, a Democrat running for governor, greeted House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican running for Congress.

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup…

Candidate filing nears its close. We consider the dominoes that have fallen, and other dominoes that never entered the game. Meanwhile, US Senator Thom Tillis makes an endorsement of note. The NCAA is held in check in part by North Carolina’s Attorney General. And we get an update on the flu, RSV, and Covid during this viral season.

Join co-host Jeff Tiberii and a roundtable of reporters for a review of the week’s news from around North Carolina.

Guests

Will Doran, WRAL state government reporter

Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington Reporter covering North Carolina

Michelle Crouch, Independent health care journalist for The Charlotte Ledger and NC Health News

Tags
Due South NC News RoundupNC PoliticsNC Political RoundupThis Week in NC Politics
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever