NC News Roundup: Shake-ups and surprises as candidate filing comes to a close

On this week’s North Carolina News Roundup…

Candidate filing nears its close. We consider the dominoes that have fallen, and other dominoes that never entered the game. Meanwhile, US Senator Thom Tillis makes an endorsement of note. The NCAA is held in check in part by North Carolina’s Attorney General. And we get an update on the flu, RSV, and Covid during this viral season.

Join co-host Jeff Tiberii and a roundtable of reporters for a review of the week’s news from around North Carolina.

Guests

Will Doran, WRAL state government reporter

Reuben Jones, Spectrum News Washington Reporter covering North Carolina

Michelle Crouch, Independent health care journalist for The Charlotte Ledger and NC Health News

