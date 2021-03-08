NC Political Roundup

-
State lawmakers met for a one-day session this week, but in the end, not much has changed. There is still no budget for the current fiscal year as…
-
State lawmakers met for a one-day session this week, but in the end, not much has changed. There is still no budget for the current fiscal year as…
-
A 3 a.m. vote at the state legislature last week resulted in the sudden transfer of $1 million from education, nutrition and cultural programs to pilot…
-
A 3 a.m. vote at the state legislature last week resulted in the sudden transfer of $1 million from education, nutrition and cultural programs to pilot…