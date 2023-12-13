Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A look at Norman Lear's impact on Black American television

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del CharcoStacia Brown
Published December 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST
For more than half of the 20th century, Black actors were relegated to bit roles and side characters in American television. The Amos and Andy Show was one of few Black-led sitcoms of the 1950s.

The ‘60s weren’t much better, with only a few shows like Diahann Carroll’s Julia being one of very few notable examples.

But in the 1970s… the tide started to turn… With popular Black-led sitcoms like Sanford & Son, which debuted in 1972.

It was just the first of several Black shows that would premiere in that decade – and many, including Sanford & Son, were produced by the prolific screenwriter and T-V producer Norman Lear.

Lear died in early December at the age of 101… But his legacy lives on.

Guests

Mark Anthony Neal, an author and James B. Duke Distinguished Professor of African and African American Studies at Duke University

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic

Due South
Leoneda Inge
