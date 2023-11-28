Bringing The World Home To You

What to know about flu shots and COVID boosters as virus season begins

By Jeff Tiberii,
Erin Keever
Published November 28, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
Respiratory virus season is upon us as we head into the cold-weather months in North Carolina. We speak with a local infectious disease expert about how to best protect yourself.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii checks in on what's expected this virus season, the efficacy of this season’s flu shot, and the updated COVID booster.

Guest

Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious disease expert at Duke University School of Medicine and member of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Executive Producer of WUNC’s new daily radio show, Due South, set to debut in Fall 2023. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
