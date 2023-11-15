Fewer abortions in North Carolina following 2023 restrictions

North Carolina's 2023 abortion law, effective on July 1, requires two in-person appointments and limits access to the procedure after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Co-host Leoneda Inge discusses the immediate effects of those restrictions, and medical data on the first few months of the new law with reporter Rachel Crumpler.

Guest

Rachel Crumpler reports on abortion for North Carolina Health News.

You can find her story "New numbers reveal ongoing impact of abortion restrictions, loss of access to care in NC" here.