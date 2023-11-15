Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Fewer abortions in North Carolina following 2023 restrictions

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published November 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
A color-coded map produced by the Guttmacher Institute that reflects state abortion policies in effect as of Oct. 3. categorized in ranks from most restrictive to most protective. Most restrictive is dark red, whereas most protective is dark blue. North Carolina is in orange as "very restrictive."
Guttmacher Institute
A map produced by the Guttmacher Institute that reflects state abortion policies in effect as of Oct. 3. categorized in ranks from most restrictive to most protective.

North Carolina's 2023 abortion law, effective on July 1, requires two in-person appointments and limits access to the procedure after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Co-host Leoneda Inge discusses the immediate effects of those restrictions, and medical data on the first few months of the new law with reporter Rachel Crumpler.

Guest

Rachel Crumpler reports on abortion for North Carolina Health News.

You can find her story "New numbers reveal ongoing impact of abortion restrictions, loss of access to care in NC" here.

Due South
Stay Connected
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.<br/>
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco