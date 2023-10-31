A spooky Halloween tale from storyteller Ray Christian

What's Halloween without a spooky story? Ray Christian stops by the Due South studio to talk with Leoneda Inge about how he got into storytelling, what makes a good scary story, and then he tells his own.

Ray Christian is a storyteller based in Boone, North Carolina. In past lives he was an Army paratrooper, a college professor and a paperboy on the creepiest route in Virginia.

He's told stories on The Moth Radio Hour, Snap Judgment, and many other shows. A new season of his podcast What’s Ray Saying is out with PRX this fall.

If you want to hear another version of this story, check it out on Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked podcast "The Paper Boy."

Guest

Ray Christian, storyteller, host of What’s Ray Saying

