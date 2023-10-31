Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

A spooky Halloween tale from storyteller Ray Christian

By Leoneda Inge,
Cole del Charco
Published October 31, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
Public Domain / Pixabay

What's Halloween without a spooky story? Ray Christian stops by the Due South studio to talk with Leoneda Inge about how he got into storytelling, what makes a good scary story, and then he tells his own.

Ray Christian taping an interview with WUNC's Due South in Oct. 2023

Ray Christian is a storyteller based in Boone, North Carolina. In past lives he was an Army paratrooper, a college professor and a paperboy on the creepiest route in Virginia.

He's told stories on The Moth Radio Hour, Snap Judgment, and many other shows. A new season of his podcast What’s Ray Saying is out with PRX this fall.

If you want to hear another version of this story, check it out on Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked podcast "The Paper Boy."

Guest

Ray Christian, storyteller, host of What’s Ray Saying

Due South StorytellingBooneBlue Ridge Public Radio
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.<br/>
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco