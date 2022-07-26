Black And White And Banned All Over* *Almost

1 of 7 — PXL_20220319_183503158.jpg Elizabeth Friend 2 of 7 — PXL_20220319_182542225.jpg Elizabeth Friend 3 of 7 — PXL_20220319_183846703.jpg Elizabeth Friend 4 of 7 — PXL_20220319_182350352.jpg Elizabeth Friend 5 of 7 — PXL_20220319_181237512.jpg Elizabeth Friend 6 of 7 — PXL_20220319_181340858_3.jpg Elizabeth Friend 7 of 7 — IMG_3473.jpg Charlie Shelton-Ormond

Have you had a tegu encounter? We'd love to hear about it. Email podcasts@wunc.org.

This episode was produced by Charlie Shelton-Ormond. Matt Horton and Sean Roux mastered the audio.

Our thanks to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.

Highlights from Repticon in Raleigh this spring:

