WUNC Music's 2020 Year End Lists

Brian Burns (WUNC Music Director)
79rs Gang - Expect The Unexpected
Ambrose Akinmusire - on the tender spot of every calloused moment
Butcher Brown - #KingButch
Cleo Sol - Rose In The Dark
Dedicated Men of Zion - Can't Turn Me Around
Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger - Force Majeure
Don Bryant - You Make Me Feel
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist - Alfredo
Jay Electronica - A Written Testimony
Jason Joshua & The Beholders - Alegría Y Tristeza
Jeff Parker - Suite For Max Brown
Jyoti - Mama, You Can Bet!
Kassa Overall - I Think I'm Good
Knxwledge. - 1988
Liv.e - Couldn't Wait To Tell You
Nubya Garcia - Source
Quelle Chris & Chris Keys - Innocent Country 2
Ras Michael - Live By The Spirit
Rob Mazurek & Exploding Star Orchestra - Dimensional Stardust
Sault - Untitled (Black Is)
Sault - Untitled (Rise)
Spillage Village - Spillington
Swamp Dogg - Sorry You Couldn't Make It
Westside Gunn - Pray For Paris
Zara McFarlane - Songs of an Unknown Tongue
Cindy Howes (WUNC Music Host)
Alan Thompson (WUNC Music Host)
I can’t think of a year that we equally laughed, cried, and danced more than the year 2020. The year started (and ended) with the passing of Kobe Bryant. An entire pandemic forced us in our homes and gave birth to the Tik Tok generation. We watched thousands of people dance their hearts outs on their bathroom floors. Baby Yoda pretty much was unofficially deemed Time Person of the Year. Baby Nut (The Planter's Peanut reincarnated by the Kool-Aid Man’s tears during the Super Bowl) was right behind him. Live performances were revolutionized through the internet and dormant time allowed for many to create...new ideas...new business. A resurgence of the BLM movement was evermore present in 2020. We witnessed people of all genders, races and creed come together and stand against systemic racism and police brutality.
These are just a few moments that took our breath away in 2020.
Oh yeah...... Let’s not forget countless artists from NC that managed to release music during one of the scariest moments in our economy.
But there’s one song that set the pace.
Susan Castle (WUNC Music Host)
FAVORITE BEFORE TIMES TRIP OF 2020
Weekend girls’ trip to Palm Springs, California to celebrate several February birthdays.
FAVORITE SCREEN TIME OF 2020
“Palm Springs”
“My Octopus Teacher”
“The Queen’s Gambit”
“The Good Place”
FAVORITE FIVE PROFOUND SONGS OF 2020
Nathaniel Rateliff - “And It’s Still Alright”
Beyonce - “Black Parade”
Waxahatchee - “Fire”
SAULT - “Wildfires”
Bob Dylan - “Murder Most Foul”
FAVORITE MUSICAL DISCOVERY OF 2020 THAT’S FROM 1966
Mrs. Miller -“A Lover’s Concerto” or “A Groovy Kind of Love”
FAVORITE CYBER MONDAY 2020 PURCHASE
Bose Noise Cancelling 700 Headphones
FAVORITE NEW ADVENTURE OF 2020
Joining WUNC Music!