WUNC Music's 2020 Year End Lists

Brian Burns (WUNC Music Director)

79rs Gang - Expect The Unexpected

Ambrose Akinmusire - on the tender spot of every calloused moment

Butcher Brown - #KingButch

Cleo Sol - Rose In The Dark

Dedicated Men of Zion - Can't Turn Me Around

Dezron Douglas & Brandee Younger - Force Majeure

Don Bryant - You Make Me Feel

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist - Alfredo

Jay Electronica - A Written Testimony

Jason Joshua & The Beholders - Alegría Y Tristeza

Jeff Parker - Suite For Max Brown

Jyoti - Mama, You Can Bet!

Kassa Overall - I Think I'm Good

Knxwledge. - 1988

Liv.e - Couldn't Wait To Tell You

Nubya Garcia - Source

Quelle Chris & Chris Keys - Innocent Country 2

Ras Michael - Live By The Spirit

Rob Mazurek & Exploding Star Orchestra - Dimensional Stardust

Sault - Untitled (Black Is)

Sault - Untitled (Rise)

Spillage Village - Spillington

Swamp Dogg - Sorry You Couldn't Make It

Westside Gunn - Pray For Paris

Zara McFarlane - Songs of an Unknown Tongue

Cindy Howes (WUNC Music Host)

Alan Thompson (WUNC Music Host)

I can’t think of a year that we equally laughed, cried, and danced more than the year 2020. The year started (and ended) with the passing of Kobe Bryant. An entire pandemic forced us in our homes and gave birth to the Tik Tok generation. We watched thousands of people dance their hearts outs on their bathroom floors. Baby Yoda pretty much was unofficially deemed Time Person of the Year. Baby Nut (The Planter's Peanut reincarnated by the Kool-Aid Man’s tears during the Super Bowl) was right behind him. Live performances were revolutionized through the internet and dormant time allowed for many to create...new ideas...new business. A resurgence of the BLM movement was evermore present in 2020. We witnessed people of all genders, races and creed come together and stand against systemic racism and police brutality.

These are just a few moments that took our breath away in 2020.

Oh yeah...... Let’s not forget countless artists from NC that managed to release music during one of the scariest moments in our economy.

But there’s one song that set the pace.