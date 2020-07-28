Related Program: 
The State of Things

Why Harper Lee Never Finished Writing Her True-Crime Book

By & 17 minutes ago
  • Image of Harper Lee at a desk.
    View Slideshow 1 of 6
    Harper Lee in her family's law office.
    Donald Uhrbrock / The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
  • Image of mourners gathered outside of a chapel following a shooting at a funeral.
    View Slideshow 2 of 6
    Mourners gather in front of the House of Hutchinson Funeral Home after flee- ing the chapel where the Reverend Willie Maxwell was shot to death during the funeral of Shirley Ann Ellington.
    Alexander City Outlook
  • Image of Harper Lee in Alabama in 1983.
    View Slideshow 3 of 6
    Harper, Alice, and Louise: the three Lee sisters together at the Alabama History and Heritage Festival in Eufaula in 1983.
    The Eufala Tribune
  • Image of Nell Harper Lee at the University of Alabama.
    View Slideshow 4 of 6
    Nelle Harper Lee in the offices of the Rammer-Jammer during her time as a student at the University of Alabama.
    The University of Alabama Special Libraries Collection
  • Image of national newspaper headlines about the Maxwell murders.
    View Slideshow 5 of 6
    National headlines from the murder of the accused Baptist Reverend Maxwell used voodoo as a derogatory association.
    Casey Cep
  • Image of lawyer Tom Radney
    View Slideshow 6 of 6
    A young Tom Radney, at work in his law office.
    Courtesy of the Radney family.

What lessons can the now-deceased Harper Lee teach a modern-day investigative journalist? Writer Casey Cep retraced Lee’s footsteps to a small town in Alabama to find out. She reopened a 1970s murder case that Lee had once obsessively followed: a rural preacher named Reverend Willie Maxwell who was accused of killing five of his family members for insurance money.


Cep implanted herself in Coosa County and set out to retrace Maxwell’s trial. Like Lee, Cep interviewed townspeople about the case, but she also sought out anecdotes about Harper Lee herself.

Casey Cep is an investigative journalist and the author of "Furious Hours".
Credit Kathryn Shulz

Who was the brilliant and private woman behind“To Kill A Mockingbird,” and what were her personal politics and literary ideals?

Host Frank Stasio talks with Casey Cep about her book “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and The Last Trial of Harper Lee” (Knopf/ 2019) which contextualizes Maxwell’s trial with modern sensibilities and brings to light new information about Harper Lee and her miserable perfectionism.

Note: This program originally aired August 14, 2019.
 

Tags: 
The State of Things
Casey Cep
Harper Lee
Southern Literature
True Crime
Alabama
Murder

Related Content

The Legal Lynching of Willie Peterson

By & May 3, 2018
book cover for 'murder on shades mountain,' picturing a dirt road
Duke University Press

In 1931, Willie Peterson was arrested for the attack of three white women in Birmingham, Alabama. He did not match the description that the sole survivor of the attack gave police, other than the fact that he was black. He was convicted and sentenced to death.