Undoing A Harmful History

J.G. de Roulhac Hamilton’s name has marked an academic building on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus for decades, a testament to his impact as a historian of the American South in the 20th century. But beneath his cloak of academic legitimacy, Hamilton was a white supremacist.



Now faculty at the university are working to unravel and reform his harmful legacy with a push to change the name of the building currently called Hamilton Hall.



Guests:

William Sturkey, associate professor of history at UNC-Chapel Hill

Chaitra Powell, African American Collections and Outreach Archivist at the Southern Historical Collection