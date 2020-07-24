Some Greensboro Restaurants Returning To Phase 1 Operations

With indicators of the COVID-19 outbreak in North Carolina trending in the wrong direction, Governor Roy Cooper hit pause on the state's reopening last week.

Some restaurants and eateries in Guilford County, where COVID-19 cases are on the rise, are closing their dining rooms again.

After a couple of restaurants in Greensboro had employees test positive for COVID-19, it was enough for Alex Amoroso to return to Phase 1 operations.

Amoroso is the owner of Cheesecakes by Alex in downtown Greensboro.

"From my eyes, it looked bad and I just wanted to do everything I could to protect the people that support us,” he said.

The bakery will still offer curbside pickup, carryout, online ordering and delivery.

"It was pointless to go through the day questioning what's going to happen and try to come up with a plan,” Amoroso said. “We did everything we possibly could do to protect everybody, with the staff and customers as well. It just made sense for us to do it."

He said he'll keep the dining room closed as long as needed.

Greensboro restaurants can still apply for special event permits that allow outdoor dining in public spaces.