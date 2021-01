This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 28.

6:20 p.m. - North Carolina ranks 39th in the country for how quickly health providers are administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. The state health secretary says some county health departments have been able to inoculate people more quickly than others. Gaston County, near Charlotte, plans to move to the next phase of vaccinations this Friday. County Spokesman Adam Gaub says the local health director has been working with Gaston County emergency management to get weekly shipments where they need to be.