The State of Things

‘Santuario’ Film Documents A Life In Limbo

By & Jennifer Brookland 6 minutes ago

Juana Luz Tobar Ortega has been living in sanctuary in a Greensboro church for two years. A documentary film, "Santuario," follows her experience living in safety but apart from her family.
Credit Pilar Timpane

Juana Luz Tobar Ortega took sanctuary in a Greensboro church two years ago to avoid deportation back to Guatemala. She and her family hoped taking refuge there would be a short-term step. A documentary film captured her early weeks spent living in the church and stayed with her as the weeks turned to months. The film shows Juana as she tries to keep busy and stay positive, all the while showing the pain and sadness she and her family feel at living apart. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with co-directors Christine Delp and Pilar Timpane about their film,“Santuario,” and how they hope the film can be used as an advocacy tool for the growing sanctuary movement. He also talks with Ortega’s daughter Lesvi Molina about the experience of living in sanctuary and having a documentary made about their situation.

“Santuario” will be screened as part of the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival on Friday, April 5 at 4:20 p.m. at the Durham Convention Center and at the Full Frame Theater at the American Tobacco Campus at 8 p.m. It will also be screened as part of the RiverRun International Film Festival in Winston-Salem on April 7 and April 12. 

 

Spending Mother's Day In Sanctuary To Avoid Deportation

By May 11, 2018
Juana Luz Tobar Ortega stands outside St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greensboro, where she is living in sanctuary.
Leoneda Inge / WUNC

Since Donald Trump took office, the number of non-criminal undocumented immigrants detained and arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has spiked. That has pushed some to seek sanctuary in churches, where ICE says its policy is to avoid enforcement in so-called “sensitive locations.”

Guatemalan Grandmother Seeks Sanctuary At Greensboro Church

By Jun 1, 2017
Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Sanctuary Cities, Deportation
Leoneda Inge / WUNC

A church community in Greensboro has come together to provide sanctuary protection for a woman who was scheduled for deportation this week. Instead of boarding a plane for Guatemala, Juana Luz Tobar Ortega sought the help of religious groups and found St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greensboro.