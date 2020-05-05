Related Program: 
Remembering Kenneth Edmonds, Publisher Of Durham’s Black Newspaper

By & 55 minutes ago

The Carolina Times was founded in 1927 by Edmonds' grandfather Louis E Austin.
Credit Grant Holub-Moorman / WUNC

The Carolina Times faces an uncertain future after its publisher Kenneth Edmonds died Saturday, May 2. 

Kenneth Edmonds
Credit Courtesy of Christian Edwards

His tenure at the historic black newspaper started when he was just 4 or 5 years old. Helping out his grandfather, founder Louis E. Austin, “Kenny” Edmonds sold papers on the corner and eventually graduated up to writing obituaries. He was also known for his basketball skills, which he honed at Hargraves Community Center in Chapel Hill and later the Laurinburg Institute and East Carolina University. But he eventually left behind sports to take up the family business. During his time as publisher, Edmonds covered stories for and about African American communities in Durham and across the state, many of which other newspapers ignored.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Andre Vann, North Carolina Central University’s archivist and a close friend of Edmonds, about his life and the future of the state’s black press.

Meet The Man Considered The ‘Black Associated Press’ For North Carolina

By & Mar 4, 2019
Teenage photo of Cash Michaels
Courtesy of Cash Michaels

Cash Michaels is known for sharing the African-American perspective on news stories around North Carolina. He has been a newspaper journalist since the 1980s and writes for six African-American papers around the state. 

Publisher And Civil Rights Activist Honored With A Highway Marker

By Dana Terry & Jun 13, 2019
Louis Austin served as the editor of the "Carolina Times" from 1927 until his death in 1971.
Courtesy of Jerry Gershenhorn

For more than 40 years the “Carolina Times” was the preeminent black newspaper in North Carolina. It covered the day-to-day happenings in Durham, but its power and reach went far beyond the Triangle.

Meet Andre Vann, A Griot For North Carolina’s African American Community

By & Oct 7, 2019
Andre Vann standing with a table of NCCU's history.
Courtesy of Andre Vann

Andre Vann has always been enchanted by the stories of others. He grew up in a small, tight-knit community in Henderson, N.C. that was founded by his great-great-grandmother. He was rooted to his family history in that neighborhood, surrounded by his relatives and close family friends.