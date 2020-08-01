NC Coastal Communities Prepare For Possible Impact Of Hurricane Isaias

Updated at 12:16 p.m. on Aug. 1

Dare County officials have ordered a mandatory evacuation for all visitors on Hatteras Island ahead of Hurricane Isaias. That evacuation began at noon Saturday. A mandatory evacuation for all residents and property owners goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

The order is for evacuation Area "A." The order covers all areas of Hatteras Island, including the villages of Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras Village. An evacuation order is also in effect for Ocracoke Island, which was slammed by last year’s Hurricane Dorian.

Dare County releases first Hurricane Isaias bulletin. Read more: https://t.co/oxGmwas9Do pic.twitter.com/dKPOzUhc8H — Dare County EM (@DareCountyEM) August 1, 2020

Dare County officials will meet Sunday morning to discuss evacuation orders for other areas of Dare County.

Hurricane Isaias has snapped trees and knocked out power while blowing through the Bahamas on Saturday. It's headed toward the Florida coast, where officials have closed beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites.

Florida authorities say they've prepared shelters, but so far don't expect to have to evacuate people. On Friday, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency to help the state prepare for the hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph Saturday morning and some strengthening was possible. It was centered about 50 miles south of Nassau in the Bahamas.

