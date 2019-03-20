Let The Madness Begin, Again

It has been more than a decade since Art Chansky released “Blue Blood: Duke-Carolina: Inside the Most Storied Rivalry in College Hoops.” In it he traces the relationship between the two schools from 1954 through 2005, analyzing everything from the contentiousness between the coaches to the role ESPN played in hyping up the storyline.

Times have changed, but the rivalry has not. In “Blue Blood II: Duke-Carolina: The Latest on the Never-Ending and Greatest Rivalry in College Hoops” (St. Martin's Press/2018) Chansky proves that the fans may still clash, but some other things have changed. The sequel talks about the affinity coach Roy Williams and coach Mike Krzyzewski have developed for one another and their evolving coaching styles. Both coaches used to be supporters of recruiting traditional players whose talents are cultivated throughout four years of playing college ball, but Coach K has since broken away from that model and is now open to superstar talent who may just play for one year in college and then enter the NBA draft. Chansky joins host Frank Stasio with his March Madness predictions, thoughts about phenom forward Zion Williamson, and the ongoing rivalry between Duke and Carolina.