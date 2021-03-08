-
The women’s ACC Basketball Tournament is underway in Greensboro, and three North Carolina teams are left: Wake Forest, NC State and Duke. Years of…
-
The women’s ACC Basketball Tournament is underway in Greensboro, and three North Carolina teams are left: Wake Forest, NC State and Duke. Years of…
-
It has been more than a decade since Art Chansky released “Blue Blood: Duke-Carolina: Inside the Most Storied Rivalry in College Hoops.” In it he traces…
-
It has been more than a decade since Art Chansky released “Blue Blood: Duke-Carolina: Inside the Most Storied Rivalry in College Hoops.” In it he traces…
-
In men's college basketball, eighth ranked North Carolina clinched the regular season ACC title with a road win over rival Duke, 76-to-72. The Tar Heels…
-
North Carolina teams NC State and UNC are preparing for this season's ACC baseball tournament.The No. 8 seed Tar Heels are competing in a play-in game…
-
Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford announced on Thursday that the league's men's basketball tournament will come back to North Carolina…
-
The 61st annual A-C-C Men’s Basketball Tournament is underway in Greensboro. Wake Forest beat Notre Dame Wednesday afternoon earning its first win at the…
-
It's tournament time for Atlantic Coast Conference women's basketball. Wake Forest starts things off tonight in Greensboro against Pittsburgh. Meanwhile,…
-
N.C. State moves to Friday's quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament after a strong victory in the opening round. The Wolfpack took down Virginia Tech…