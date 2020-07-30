How NC Public Schools Are Preparing For Fall

Related Program: 
Over half of the students enrolled in North Carolina public schools will be starting their school year at home this fall. Gov. Roy Cooper announced earlier this month that public schools can open through a Plan B or hybrid model, with some in-home and some face-to-face instruction, or with a Plan C model, with remote-only instruction. 

As more districts are announcing their plans to move to online-only instruction, parents’ concerns over equity, access and work-education balance abound. Meanwhile, school districts adopting a Plan B model continue to field safety concerns from faculty and families alike.

Host Anita Rao talks to several guests about schools’ fall reopening plans. Anna Pogarcic is an EdNC reporting fellow and the incoming editor-in-chief of The Daily Tar Heel. Jeff James is the superintendent of Iredell-Statesville Schools. Pascal Mubenga is the superintendent of Durham Public Schools. Cathy Moore is the superintendent of the Wake County Public School System. Nichole Tilley is the principal of Lake Norman Elementary School. And Thad Domina is a sociologist and a professor in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Education.

