The State of Things

Housing Is A Commodity. Yet Jesse Hamilton McCoy II Fights For It As A Human Right

    Jesse Hamilton McCoy II is a Durham-based lawyer who is fighting unjust evictions in Durham County, North Carolina.
There were not many other poor students in his class at law school. Jesse Hamilton McCoy II knew that most of the laws he learned about were not written or enforced by working class Black people. 

As the first in his family — and one of the few in his community —  to attend college, McCoy could easily point to his own story as evidence of the classic American dream narrative. Instead, he chooses to frame his story as an exception to the rule and dedicates himself to those in his community that he saw drop out of school to help pay the family bills or turn to illegal work when turned down from other jobs.

He talks to host Anita Rao about the ways the justice system can prioritize humanity over the market as evictions cases return to courts after a months-long pause. McCoy is a housing lawyer, the James Scott Farrin Lecturing Fellow at Duke Law and supervising attorney for the Duke Law Civil Jushtice Clinic. He runs a Durham County eviction diversion program in partnership with Legal Aid of North Carolina.

Young Lawyer Fights Against Unjust Evictions In Durham

By & Aug 6, 2018
Jesse Hamilton McCoy II was raised by a single mother in low-income neighborhoods in Vance and Durham Counties. Growing up in the late 1980s and 1990s, he witnessed the drug epidemic firsthand and remembers not being able to trust some adults in the community because of their addiction. 

Landlords Can Begin Evicting On June 21: These Are Your Rights

By & Jun 12, 2020
Updated June 19, 3:30 p.m.

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley’s moratorium against evictions ends on June 21. Those living in federally-subsidized housing — also called Section 8 — have until July 25.

New Eviction Defense Hotline For Spanish Speakers, Plus This Advice For Tenants

By Jun 23, 2020
Landlords in North Carolina can begin filing evictions this week, after a statewide moratorium on eviction proceedings lifted Monday. That means a wave of North Carolina tenants could soon face eviction hearings in court.