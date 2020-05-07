Hail The Conquering, If Confined, Graduate

When this year’s seniors started their final year of high school, they could not have imagined that their spring would involve canceled proms, drive-thru cap and gown pickups and postponed graduation ceremonies.

Since COVID-19 forced school closures in mid-March, the class of 2020 has had to cope with the loss of the many milestones that traditionally mark the end of a K-12 student’s career. On this segment of Embodied, host Anita Rao talks to high school seniors about how they are handling the present and looking to the future.

Connor Booher attends Christ School in Asheville. Sela Rosa is a graduating student at Durham Academy. Jarek Harris is a senior at Riverside High School in Durham. Kristy Newitt, counseling coordinator for Cumberland County Schools, also weighs in on how teachers and families are supporting students during this unusual time.