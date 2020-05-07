Related Program: 
Hail The Conquering, If Confined, Graduate

When this year’s seniors started their final year of high school, they could not have imagined that their spring would involve canceled proms, drive-thru cap and gown pickups and postponed graduation ceremonies.

Since COVID-19 forced school closures in mid-March, the class of 2020 has had to cope with the loss of the many milestones that traditionally mark the end of a K-12 student’s career. On this segment of Embodied, host Anita Rao talks to high school seniors about how they are handling the present and looking to the future.

Connor Booher attends Christ School in Asheville. Sela Rosa is a graduating student at Durham Academy. Jarek Harris is a senior at Riverside High School in Durham. Kristy Newitt, counseling coordinator for Cumberland County Schools, also weighs in on how teachers and families are supporting students during this unusual time. 

The State of Things
Embodied Series
Graduation
NC Coronavirus Updates
Education
Connor Booher
Sela Rosa
Jarek Harris
Kristy Newitt

Sex Ed Is Already Sparse For NC Students — And COVID-19 Is Making It Worse

By & Apr 30, 2020
A banana with a condom on it.
Pixabay

Can you do condom demonstration over Zoom? What about teaching comprehensive sexual education? In the midst of a pandemic, the answer is unclear. On this segment of Embodied, host Anita Rao talks with Elizabeth Finley about gaps in sex ed brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Embodied: How COVID-19 Disrupts The Rituals Of Death And Dying

By & Apr 23, 2020
A woman dressed in black, wearing a mask looks gazes off towards a stream of light
Kate Medley / WUNC

 Death is a taboo topic. Acknowledging it feels like an admission of defeat — that there is no hope left. But in the face of a pandemic, death surrounds us. 

Embracing Distance: Coping With The Lack Of Physical Touch During COVID-19

By , & Apr 16, 2020
Collin Parker

Has anyone checked on the huggers? As weeks of social distancing wear on, many are missing the comforts of a warm embrace — especially those who live alone. Touch has always been an essential emotional and physiological need. In its absence, more people are seeking out creative solutions. From self-massage and weighted blankets to pet fostering and adoption, those sheltering in place are finding new ways to connect with their bodies and their inner selves.