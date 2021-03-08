-
High school graduations across the state have taken a different form due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as drive-throughs and virtual celebrations…
When this year’s seniors started their final year of high school, they could not have imagined that their spring would involve canceled proms, drive-thru…
Proud grads in cap and gowns walk across the stage this weekend at commencement ceremonies around the state. There will be tender moments between family…
Graduates. Cheer up!A new report from the Economic Policy Institute paints a more hopeful picture for those wearing caps and gowns than in several…
An internal investigation has revealed 40 percent of Kestrel Heights Charter School graduates since 2008 didn't actually have enough credit hours to earn…
Graduation speeches tend to be predictable and repetitive. They rarely leave a lasting impression. But a couple months ago, Harvard Graduate School of…
North Carolina’s high school graduation rate is at an all-time high at about 83 percent. State education leaders credit several reasons: early college…
Community college graduates at Wake Tech can now get a second transcript to show off their leadership, volunteerism and sports skills.Wake Tech is the…
Famous speakers will address thousands of college students across the state for commencement ceremonies in the coming weeks. As people in the crowd turn…