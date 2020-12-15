Related Program: 
The State of Things

Frank Stasio’s Fondest Shows: Meet Lumbee Scholar And Filmmaker Malinda Maynor Lowery

By 2 hours ago

Malinda Maynor Lowery filming at a Lumbee powwow in 1996. Maynor Lowery is now a professor of history at UNC-Chapel Hill.
Credit Courtesy of Malinda Maynor Lowery

Malinda Maynor Lowery is a Lumbee Indian whose family goes back more than 10 generations in Robeson County. Lowery was born in Lumberton, N.C. but raised in Durham, where from an early age, she often fielded the question, "what are you?" Although she grew up in a family with a strong sense of Native identity, this question stayed with her much of her life, and eventually became the subject of much of her academic and documentary work.

Lowery earned a masters in documentary film from Stanford University and worked on three films exploring questions about what constitutes a so-called "real Indian," and who gets to decide. She went on to earn a PhD in History from UNC-Chapel Hill, and came back to work there as a faculty member in 2009.

In her tenure at UNC, she has continued to explore Lumbee history and Native identity, published the  book "Lumbee Indians in the Jim Crow South," (UNC Press/2010) and directed the Southern Oral History Program. Host Frank Stasio spoke with Malinda Maynor Lowery in 2016 about her family history, documentary work, and being Lumbee in North Carolina. This conversation stands out to him because of "the way it explores the complexity of Native identity in a land where white supremacy has acted to erase or distort indigenous stories."

View the complete list of Frank’s fondest shows airing December 2020.

Tags: 
The State of Things
Malinda Maynor Lowery
Lumbee Indians
Lumbee Tribe
SOT Meet Series
Lumbee Indians in the Jim Crow South

Related Content

Lumbee Identity Is At The Center Of New Art Exhibit

By & Sep 12, 2018
Alisha Locklear Monroe's piece 'Symbolic'
Courtesy of Alisha Locklear Monroe / Center for the Study of the American South

A new art exhibit explores contemporary Lumbee identity by bringing together two artists with very different backgrounds and one thing in common: being Lumbee.

Lumbee Scholar And Filmmaker Malinda Maynor Lowery Explores "What Makes A 'Real Indian'"

By & Dec 5, 2016
Courtesy of Malinda Maynor Lowery

Malinda Maynor Lowery is a Lumbee Indian whose family goes back more than 10 generations in Robeson County. Lowery was born in Lumberton, N.C. but raised in Durham, where from an early age, she often fielded the question, “what are you?” Although she grew up in a family with a strong sense of Native identity, this question stayed with her much of her life, and eventually became the subject of much of her academic and documentary work.