The State of Things

Finally, A Book She's Allowed To Talk About

  • Autumn Karen, a Greensboro-based ghostwriter whose book 'Mississippi Still Burning: From Hoods to Suits' tells the story of black preacher James Hart Stern and his unlikely relationship with infamous white supremacist and convicted murderer Edgar Ray Kill
    Autumn Karen
  • The gravestone of James Chaney, killed at the direction of Edgar Ray Killen for his civil rights work in Mississippi in 1964.
    Autumn Karen

As a professional ghostwriter, Autumn Karen is usually forbidden to discuss her projects or her behind-the-scenes role in creating them. But the author of a recently-published book insisted that her name grace the cover along with his. “Mississippi Still Burning: From Hoods to Suits” (One Human Race Inc./2018) is James Stern’s incredible true story of being a black man incarcerated with Edgar Ray Killen, an Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan and the man convicted of the 1964 triple-homicide of three civil rights activitsts. 

It weaves in the history of race relations in America with the story of two diametrically-opposed cellmates who built trust and openness with each other. Host Frank Stasio talks with ghostwriter Autumn Karen about finally getting to put her name on a book with such an important historical narrative.  

Mississippi Burning
Civil Rights
KKK
Ku Klux Klan
National Socialist Movement
white supremacy
neo-nazi
James Hart Stern
Edgar Ray Killen
The State of Things