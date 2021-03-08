-
One of the largest Ku Klux Klan demonstrations in North Carolina was in the summer of 1966. That’s when Klansmen marched in full regalia through downtown…
As a professional ghostwriter, Autumn Karen is usually forbidden to discuss her projects or her behind-the-scenes role in creating them. But the author of…
Most people think of white supremacy and racialized hate groups as being organized around beliefs. But author Kelly Baker points to their important use of…
Updated 5:13 p.m., August 18, 2017Several thousand people marched in downtown Durham in a demonstration against racism on Friday afternoon.Protesters…
Trustees at UNC-Chapel Hill voted 10-3 this morning to drop the name from Saunders Hall.The building was named in 1920 for Confederate Colonel and UNC…
In 1979 a clash between white supremacist groups and protestors in Greensboro left five dead and 12 badly injured. The incident gained national attention…