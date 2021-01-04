Emergency Field Hospital Set Up In Lenoir For COVID Patients



A 30-bed emergency field hospital is being set up and staffed in Lenoir to deal with an overflow of COVID-19 patients in the region.

Boone-based Samaritan's Purse expects the tent hospital will be ready to accept patients in the next few days. It won't have an ICU for the sickest patients who need a ventilator, but Samaritan's Purse Communications Director Melissa Strickland says it will be a backstop for five hospitals in Western North Carolina.



"Their healthcare workers have been working day and night to fight this disease. They're exhausted, they're stressed, and yet they're continuing to heroically fight. And our goal is to come alongside of them to provide some capacity to take some of the strain off," said Strickland.



Hospitalizations for COVID-19 statewide hit all-time highs at the beginning of January.



Our #COVID19 metrics are hitting new highs. NC reported its highest number of cases on Jan. 1 with 9,527 new cases, exceeding the previous high by 1,000+. Today remains high w/ 9,356 new cases. Records also set for % of tests positive & hospitalizations. https://t.co/Z3X9BJpRp7 pic.twitter.com/EkjeXWIA4g — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) January 2, 2021



Samaritan's Purse set up field hospitals in Italy and New York earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.