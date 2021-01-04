Emergency Field Hospital Set Up In Lenoir For COVID Patients

By & 20 minutes ago

In this May 7, 2020, file photo, the Rev. Franklin Graham, president and CEO of Samaritan's Purse, sits for a portrait at his group's field hospital in New York's Central Park.
Credit Jessie Wardarski / AP Photo


A 30-bed emergency field hospital is being set up and staffed in Lenoir to deal with an overflow of COVID-19 patients in the region.

Boone-based Samaritan's Purse expects the tent hospital will be ready to accept patients in the next few days. It won't have an ICU for the sickest patients who need a ventilator, but Samaritan's Purse Communications Director Melissa Strickland says it will be a backstop for five hospitals in Western North Carolina.

"Their healthcare workers have been working day and night to fight this disease. They're exhausted, they're stressed, and yet they're continuing to heroically fight. And our goal is to come alongside of them to provide some capacity to take some of the strain off," said Strickland.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 statewide hit all-time highs at the beginning of January. 


Samaritan's Purse set up field hospitals in Italy and New York earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tags: 
NC Coronavirus Updates
Lenoir County

Related Content

Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Jan. 4

By 11 hours ago
Charles Mandelin and Katie Overbey prepare the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for administering at Duke University Hospital in Durham on Monday, December 14, 2020.
Shawn Rocco / Duke Health

This post will be updated periodically with the latest information on how the coronavirus is affecting North Carolina. Scroll down for older updates. For a recap of last week's news, check out Coronavirus Live Updates: Week of Dec. 28.

'Everyone Has A Spot To Take Their Shot': NC Officials Lay Out Vaccine Distribution Plan

By 5 hours ago
Duke University Hospital received 2,925 does of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Blyth Morrell / Duke University Hospital

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 300,000 doses of the vaccination against Covid-19 have been shipped to North Carolina. The CDC reports 94,865 people have received the first of two doses of the shot as of Jan. 2, though that data can lag by a few days.