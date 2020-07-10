Embodied: Our Tangled Relationship With Body Hair

Women’s war with body hair has claimed many casualties since hair removal and femininity became linked in the late 1800s.



Host Anita Rao talks about the history of body hair removal and its ties to gender and race with Rebecca Herzig, professor of gender and sexuality studies at Bates College, and Sharan Dhaliwal, founder and editor of Burnt Roti Magazine. Visual artist Marilyn Minter also talks about portraying body hair in art.

Scientific studies and advertisements elevated hairless, white women as society’s beauty standard, and the expectations took hold. Hundreds of years later, those standards still influence the decisions cisgender women, trans women and gender non-conforming people make about their body hair.

Studies show the majority of American women remove some kind of hair from their bodies — one 1998 study found that 92% of American women removed hair, most frequently by shaving. Heightened pressure falls on women of color, as they seek to match their bodies to standards made with white femininity in mind.

Host Anita Rao digs into when we started caring so much about body hair and the evolution of hair removal practices with Rebecca Herzig, a professor of gender and sexuality studies at Bates College and the author of “Plucked: A History of Hair Removal” (NYU Press/2015).

Rao also talks to Sharan Dhaliwal, founder and editor-in-chief of Burnt Roti, about coming to terms with being a hairy Indian woman. And Marilyn Minter joins the conversation to look at the portrayal of body hair in art. Minter is a visual artist and faculty member at the School of Visual Arts in New York City.