Wayne Martin talks with Eric Hodge about Etta Baker.

We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. This week executive director of the North Carolina Arts Council Wayne Martin talks with Eric Hodge about guitarist Etta Baker. Also included on this week's episode is an exclusive performance of the song 'Crow Jane' by Etta Baker and her friend and fellow guitarist John Dee Holeman.