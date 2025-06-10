Advocates say drunk-driving crashes 'could have been prevented' with NC House bill

Victims of drunk-driving accidents came to the state legislature Tuesday to push for a bill they say would save lives: An effort to expand ignition interlock systems.

An ignition interlock requires drivers to blow into a device that measures their blood alcohol level. If they've been drinking, their car won't start.

While it's often required after a drunk-driving conviction, a bill that passed the state House would give people charged with driving while impaired the option to get the device installed immediately.

That would allow for a reduced sentence, according to the bill's sponsor, Rep. Mike Schietzelt, R-Wake.

Colin Campbell / WUNC Rep. Mike Schietzelt, R-Wake, holds an ignition interlock device that's used to keep drunk drivers from starting their cars.

"What this allows somebody to do is say, 'listen, I made a mistake — I'm going to install this in my car voluntarily," Schietzelt explained. "And if they install this voluntarily, they maintain it for six months, you're going to get a lesser sentence, and you're going to be able to have your driver's license restored more quickly."

The driver would need to install the device within 45 days of the incident, and the option wouldn't apply to drivers in situations involving a crash that led to injuries or deaths, or if their blood alcohol level measured 0.15 or higher.

Stephanie Ronin was severely injured in a Wilson County wreck caused by a drunk driver who'd been charged with a similar offense weeks earlier.

"Had this law been in effect, that could have prevented the crash from permanently disabling me," she said. "It's taken me six years to get to where I am now. I still suffer from chronic pain due to the multiple fractures. I probably will undergo some more surgeries. All this could have been prevented if the technology was available."

A representative from the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys says the state's prosecutors are in favor of the bill.

House bill sponsors called on the Senate to pass the bill soon. It hasn't moved in that chamber since the House's 100-7 vote in early May. That's not necessarily a sign of opposition from the Senate, which hasn't taken action yet on hundreds of bills passed in the House.

"We haven't heard any pushback from the Senate," Schietzelt said. "I think this is just kind of the normal process. But the purpose of today is just to let them know how much support there is out there."

