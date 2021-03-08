Drunk Driving

-
Almost twice as many middle and high school students compared to parents think that underage drinking is a serious issue, according to a survey…
-
Apparently we've hit a nerve. We posted the news that North Carolina was tied for 7th for the dubious honor of nation's worst drivers. It was our most…
-
As the summer begins to wind down, lots of folks will be hitting the road and getting in last trips to favorite water recreational areas this Labor Day…
-
North Carolina is among 33 states that face penalties for not complying with federal regulations designed to crack down on drunken drivers. President…
-
There are more than 30 new laws that take effect today in North Carolina.People with multiple convictions of driving while impaired will face harsher…