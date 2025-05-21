NC House planning new Hurricane Helene relief package, including small biz grants

Legislators are working on a new bill to help western North Carolina recover from Hurricane Helene.

House leaders are proposing spending over $450 million.

The bill was filed Wednesday morning, two days after Democratic Gov. Josh Stein urged the General Assembly to devote a fresh $891 million.

"We need to commit to the people of Western North Carolina that the state is with them over the long haul," Stein said Monday at a press conference in Rutherfordton.

Though the bill is a fraction of what the governor requested, it does include a longtime Stein-ask: small business disaster grants. Eligible businesses could receive up to $100,000.

The bill text notes that the storm left debris that has fueled wildfires, and complicated firefighters ability to contain them.

State estimates put total damages from the storm around $60 billion. The storm caused at least 107 deaths in the state, with another five people still missing.

Office of Thom Tillis / Carolina Public Press North Carolina House speaker Destin Hall, third from right, meets with the state's other top Republican leaders in the Washington, D.C. office of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, center, on Dec. 10, 2024. Senate leader Phil Berger is third from the left.

The bill, if passed, would bring total spending to $1.85 billion, according to House Republicans.

The House budget unveiled this week didn't contain much related to Hurricane Helene because the Disaster Recovery Act of 2025 - Part II, as this bill is named, was in the works.

Senate leaders, meanwhile, included $700 million for Helene relief in their budget proposal. At the time, Sen. Ralph Hise, R-Spruce Pine, said the legislature would likely spend more on Helene relief separate from the budget.

Republican House Speaker Destin Hall's office said the western North Carolina delegation spent several months on the legislation.

Earlier this session, the General Assembly contributed $524 million in a March relief package.

Here's what's in the new House bill:



$70 million to match critical federal recovery programs.

to match critical federal recovery programs. $60 million to give grants up to $100,000 per eligible small business

to give grants up to $100,000 per eligible small business $50 million for local governments' capital needs

for local governments' capital needs $30 million to rebuild private roads and bridges

to rebuild private roads and bridges $30 million for debris removal, including agricultural debris

for debris removal, including agricultural debris $25 million to help rebuild destroyed schools and $8 million for damaged schools

to help rebuild destroyed schools and for damaged schools $25 million for airport infrastructure improvements

for airport infrastructure improvements $25 million to repair farm infrastructure, including fences, barns, greenhouses and farm roads

to repair farm infrastructure, including fences, barns, greenhouses and farm roads $20 million for flood mitigation grants that will help rebuild at-risk infrastructure

for flood mitigation grants that will help rebuild at-risk infrastructure $20 million to support volunteer organizations

to support volunteer organizations $18 million to provide $50,000 grants to fire and EMS stations

to provide $50,000 grants to fire and EMS stations $15 million to help the Forest Service fight wildfires

The Committee on Emergency Management and Disaster Recovery will take up the bill Wednesday afternoon.