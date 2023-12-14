Super PAC spends big on obscure Congressional candidate with early TV push

A little-known Republican candidate for Congress is getting a boost from a Super PAC that's spending big on TV ads backing his campaign.

Former federal prosecutor Brad Knott hasn't run for office before, and few people in political circles had heard of him. He's one of at least 11 Republicans running in the 13th Congressional District, where Democrat Wiley Nickel isn't seeking re-election. The redrawn district leans heavily toward the GOP and runs from the Virginia border north of the Triangle down to Smithfield and Sanford.

Now Knott has the advantage of being one of the first candidates backed by regular TV ads that play up his name. "This is a knot: solid," the narrator says. "This is a knot: strong. And this is Brad Knott: the solid, strong conservative for Congress."

But Knott's campaign didn't pay for the ads. Instead they're produced by a Super PAC called the American Foundations Committee. The group isn't saying how much it plans to spend, but so far it's paid for about $500,000 in advertising in November and early December alone, federal disclosure filings show. Filings showing how much money the PAC has raised are not yet available.

Its leaders include attorneys Boyd Sturges and Steve Long, as well as Sampson County businessman Allie Ray McCullen. All three are active in GOP politics: McCullen is a former UNC-Chapel Hill board of trustees member, and Long previously served on the UNC Board of Governors. Sturges is a former Louisburg town councilman who's best known for his role as a special prosecutor in the Duke lacrosse case.

"They're supporting him because of his track record — as a prosecutor getting tough on crime, particularly illegal immigrants and gang leaders — which is sorely needed in Congress right now," said Michael Luethy, a political consultant working for the PAC.

Luethy says the PAC is trying to get a head start over other campaigns expected to advertise heavily in the primary.

"The sooner you can start messaging, the better," said Luethy, who also worked on U.S. Sen. Ted Budd's 2022 campaign. "We saw it in Ted Budd's race last year — the early start was critical, especially for somebody who in Ted's case hadn't run statewide before, but in Brad's case, he hasn't run at all."

Other candidates are following close behind: Disclosure records show fellow Republican candidate Fred Von Canon has booked TV ad space in December. Von Canon is a businessman who has already loaned his campaign $300,000.

Johnston County attorney Kelly Daughtry, who spent nearly $3 million of her own money running for the seat last year, filed on Thursday to enter next year's race.

Another candidate spending his own money to break through the crowded primary field is Air Force Reservist and doctor Josh McConkey, who has loaned his campaign $250,000.