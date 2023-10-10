North Carolina Republican Rep. Kristin Baker won't seek reelection in 2024

A North Carolina representative who played a key role in bringing new abortion restrictions to the state announced on Monday that she won't seek reelection next year.

State Rep. Kristin Baker, a Cabarrus County Republican, said she would serve out the remainder of her two-year term through December 2024. Baker was appointed to the House in early 2020 to succeed state Rep. Linda Johnson after her death, then was elected on her own two more times.

On the House floor last spring, Baker helped shepherd the abortion bill, which prohibits most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy and added new exceptions following that time period. The law also included $160 million to increase contraceptive services, reduce infant and maternal mortality, and provide paid maternity leave for state employees and teachers.

She’s also been involved at the Legislative Building in backing several significant mental health initiatives.

Baker also pressed successfully for a new law that bans transgender girls from playing on school and college sports teams that align with their gender identity.

“I am proud of the work I was able to do in partnership with, and on behalf of, the people of North Carolina, using my experience as a physician to help pass legislation that I hope will make an enduring difference,” Baker, who is a psychiatrist, said a news release.

Baker's announcement comes as legislators are about to consider new General Assembly districts for use in the 2024 elections. Candidate filing will begin in early December.