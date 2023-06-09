Biden touts workforce training in Rocky Mount, heads to Fort Liberty

President Joe Biden is in North Carolina today, making stops in Rocky Mount and at Fort Liberty in Fayetteville.

In Rocky Mount, the president and First Lady Jill Biden toured Nash Community College. Biden spoke at the college’s Advanced Manufacturing Institute about his workforce development initiatives.

Nash Community College recently received nearly $24 million from a COVID-19 federal relief package to create more training for clean energy jobs.

Governor Roy Cooper, U.S. Rep. Don Davis and Nash Community College students were among dozens of invited guests attending Biden’s speech, which was held in a room full of industrial equipment used for training.

Biden touted the billions of dollars in private investment in North Carolina’s community college system that he said is coming in addition to the federal grant funding.

“Look, you can’t have advanced manufacturing without a highly trained workforce, they don’t go together,” he said, noting that 95% of graduates from the Nash program find jobs immediately after graduation. “That’s where you all come in, here at this college, you’re learning every aspect of advanced manufacturing — machining to robotics, so you can do everything from cellphones to rocketships, literally, not figuratively.”

Biden said the investments in workforce training are paying off in North Carolina, pointing to the Wolfspeed semiconductor plant under construction in Siler City and the Toyota battery plant coming to Randolph County.

Security was tight for the president’s Rocky Mount visit, with Secret Service agents and dogs searching cars entering the community college campus.

Biden was scheduled to take a helicopter from Rocky Mount to Fort Liberty — the recently renamed Army base formerly known as Fort Bragg. He’s expected to meet with military families and sign an executive order to help spouses of soldiers and veterans to find jobs and child care.

It’s part of Jill Biden’s initiative to help veterans and their caregivers.

The Bidens are scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., later Friday night.

