Politics

This week in NC politics: Republicans coalesce on abortion

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jeff Tiberii
Published May 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT
Abortion North Carolina
Hannah Schoenbaum
/
AP
North Carolina state Sen. Kandie Smith, a Pitt County Democrat, holds up a sign that reads "Politicians Make Crappy Doctors" on the Senate floor in Raleigh, N.C., after the chamber voted to approve new abortion restrictions, Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Following months of internal, closed-door conversations, Republicans moved quickly to pass new abortion regulations this week. The bill will soon be vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper, and then likely overridden by Republicans in the legislature. This measure bans most abortions after 12 weeks. In our weekly review of state politics Dawn Vaughan of the News and Observer, and Chris Cooper, a Professor at Western Carolina University, offer analysis on the legislation.

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
