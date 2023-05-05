This week in NC politics: Republicans coalesce on abortion
Following months of internal, closed-door conversations, Republicans moved quickly to pass new abortion regulations this week. The bill will soon be vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper, and then likely overridden by Republicans in the legislature. This measure bans most abortions after 12 weeks. In our weekly review of state politics Dawn Vaughan of the News and Observer, and Chris Cooper, a Professor at Western Carolina University, offer analysis on the legislation.