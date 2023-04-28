This week in NC politics: Major proposed changes to health care and public education

A bill moving quickly through the North Carolina legislature would permit the state's largest health insurer to transform away from being a true nonprofit.

Under the proposal, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina would have greater leeway to invest some of its multi-billion dollars in assets as it sees fit. Supporters say this gives the insurer more flexibility and helps to increase its competitiveness. Opponents, including Republican state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, railed against the plan, citing corporate greed as the leading motivator.

Also this week, legislative Republicans want to again expand the voucher program known as Opportunity Scholarships. This plan would allow every North Carolina family to utilize a voucher, or public tax dollars, toward a private education.

Presently, a family of four with a household income greater than $111,000 does not qualify for any voucher funds. This plan would remove a cap and prorate funds for wealthier families.

On this edition of Week in State Politics, host Jeff Tiberii speaks with WUNC Capital Bureau Chief Colin Campbell and Founder and Editor-in-chief of North Carolina Health News Rose Hoban.