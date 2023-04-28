Robinson's campaign quickly gathers support from key NC Republicans

Several of North Carolina’s top Republicans have signaled support for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s campaign for governor. But some aren’t ready to make a formal endorsement, even though some think he’s the party’s likely nominee.

Robinson launched his campaign at a recent rally in Alamance County. More than a dozen GOP state legislators joined him on stage, including Senate leader Phil Berger. But Berger told reporters later that his presence shouldn’t be considered an endorsement.

“I haven’t endorsed anybody,” Berger said. “I have said to y’all and to anybody that asks, I think he’d make a good governor. So it was a nice event, I thought.”

Robinson has a history of anti-LGBTQ and controversial comments about women, likening gay and transgender people to "filth" and saying that Christians are called "to be led by men." That hasn’t prompted leading Republicans to back his opponent, State Treasurer Dale Folwell. Folwell launched his campaign in Winston-Salem a few weeks before Robinson’s rally.

House Speaker Tim Moore says he’ll make an endorsement later but told WUNC that Robinson will likely be his party’s nominee.

“Certainly I think he is far and away the frontrunner, and I suspect he will be our nominee,” Moore said. “I think if Treasurer Folwell is the lieutenant governor's opponent, (Robinson) will have an easy path to a primary win.

"I don’t think he stands a chance against the lieutenant governor.”

While Moore wasn’t among the legislators at the rally, Rep. Neal Jackson, R-Randolph, spoke at the event.

“We in the House, we wholeheartedly endorse and we stand behind our friend, the next governor of the state of North Carolina, Mark Robinson,” he said.

Sens. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, and Brad Overcash, R-Gaston, also spoke in support of Robinson at the rally as fellow lawmakers looked on. Congressman Dan Bishop released a video endorsement of Robinson.

http://www.twitter.com/DannyEBritt/status/1639972000947945473

Folwell was asked by reporters recently to respond to the high level of GOP support that Robinson is receiving. He didn’t directly answer the question but mentioned that he has a "track record of attacking problems and not attacking people" – an apparent reference to the lieutenant governor’s rhetorical style.

A third candidate, former Congressman Mark Walker, could also announce a campaign for governor soon.

Meanwhile, no other Democrats have announced runs for governor in the months since Attorney General Josh Stein launched his campaign.