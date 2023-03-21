Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Visually impaired residents in Wake County can now use a new device to mark their ballots

North Carolina Public Radio | By Sharryse Piggott
Published March 21, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
voting device 1.png
Wake County External Communications
/
Wake County External Communications
The ExpressVote device uses touch screen technology for ballot marking.

Wake County officials recently approved a new paper-based device that uses touch screen technology for ballot marking.

Wake County commissioners approved new election devices on Monday to help visually impaired voters.

This comes after the local elections board gave initial approval for the devices last month. The ballot marking device, called ExpressVote, allows people with visual disabilities to mark their ballot unassisted with the use of touch screen technology.

“Our goal and our board's goal is we want to make sure that we're inclusive for our community [and] that we are providing this ballot marking device as a tool for our voters to use to be able to have that assistance with marking their ballot,” said Olivia McCall, the deputy director of the Wake County Board of Elections.

ExpressVote has different accessibility features, including intuitive interfaces, braille, and headphones. The tool is expected to roll out to all 210 precincts in Wake County by the next Election Day.

McCall said the device will also help people with several types of disabilities, not just those who are visually impaired.

Tags
Politics Wake CountyElectionsTechnologyDisability Rightsvisually impaired
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories