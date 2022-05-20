Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Macon County Sheriff's race will be recounted

BPR | By Lilly Knoepp
Published May 20, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT
Here are the primary election results for the sheriff's race from the North Carolina Board of Elections.
Courtesy of North Carolina Board of Elections
/
Here are the primary election results for the sheriff's race from the North Carolina Board of Elections.

Six counties in the westernmost part of North Carolina elected new sheriffs in the primary election. Many were close races. A recount has been called for in the Macon County Sheriff’s race.

The Macon County Board of Elections confirmed that Republican Dereck Jones requested a recount after coming in second place in the primary election by just 54 votes. Brent Holbrooks was the top vote getter. No Democrats were on the ballot so this primary decides who will be the next Sheriff in the County. There were five candidates in the race.

Sheriff Robbie Holland, who is retiring this year, told BPR that he would be happy if any of the current officers were elected. Candidates Jones, Holbrooks and Clay Bryson are all currently part of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

Melanie Thibault is director of the Macon County Board of Elections. She isn’t surprised by the recount.

“It’s usually more so in the local elections. With it being so close, regardless of which one won if it went the other way I think that a recount would have been asked for also,” said Thibault.

In local races when a candidate wins by less than a 1 percent margin the second vote getter can request a recount, according to NC election law.

The primary count will be finalized on May 27th and then the recount will happen after that.

“Right now, I don’t have a set date on when we are going to perform it,” said Thibault. “Right now, we are trying to work with the county and schedule a time to have this done.”

She says that the recount will likely take place after Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 BPR News. To see more, visit BPR News.

Tags

Politics BPR
Lilly Knoepp
Lilly Knoepp serves as BPR’s first fulltime reporter covering Western North Carolina. She is a native of Franklin, NC who returns to WNC after serving as the assistant editor of Women@Forbes and digital producer of the Forbes podcast network. She holds a master’s degree in international journalism from the City University of New York and earned a double major from UNC-Chapel Hill in religious studies and political science.
See stories by Lilly Knoepp
More Stories